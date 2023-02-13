COACH LIE BOJANG GATHERS TROOPS FOR AFCON-U20

The Gambia National U-20 team will finish preparations for the Afcon championship with a friendly match against Second Division Side BK Milan this morning at their local camp at the National Technical Training Center where 23 of the 25 players selected by Coach Lie Bojang are lodged. The coach made his final selection Thursday after rigorous training and screening of the players assigned to carry the national flag in this second highest African football event.

They include the best players in the domestic league and a few outstanding eligible foreign based players in the likes of forwards Kajally Drammeh (Cape Town City) and Mamin Sanyang (FC Bayern Munich) who will join the team in Elyot where the tournament opens on Sunday. However, the team will hold a camping in Morocco days before going to Eqypt.

Speaking to the GFF Media, Pa Suwareh Fye, Team Manager, disclosed that the team is expected to travel to Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday 14th February where they will play an international friendly match against Mozambique before leaving for their base in Alexandria.