Real Madrid lift 5th Fifa Club World Cup title

By Malik Jones in Morocco

Federico Varlverde and Vincius Junior scored twice each to guide Real Madrid to a 5-3 rout over Asian champions Al Hillal in an entertaining final of the 2022 FIFA club World Cup played Saturday night at the Prince Moulaye Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco.

This is the time for Madrid to lift the trophy and makes them the first club to achieve the fete since the inception of the tournament in 2000.

Madrid took an early 2-0 lead from Vinicius Jr. and Frederico Valverde goals before Al Hilal pulled one back through Mousa Marega shortly before the break.

Los Blancos extended their lead in the 2nd half through their captain Karim Benzema before Valverde tapped in a 4th goal. Al Hilal’s chance of coming back into the match went up in smoke after Marega missed from the spot kick.

Carlo Anceloti’s men poor defending allowed Luciano Vietto, to score twice before Vinicius Jr. scored his 2nd goal of the night to secure victory for his side in an 8 goal thriller encounter attended by over 44,000 people.

The Spanish giants win ensured they have lifted the trophy in all finals they have played between 2014 and 2018, followed by their rivals Barcelona who have three titles.

South American champions Flamengo, rallied from behind to beat ten-men Al Ahly 4-2 to take the Bronze medal in an early kick off match played at the Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier city.

It was the 3rd time that the tournament was held in Morocco which is also optimistic of playing host to 2025 Africa Cup of Nation finals.