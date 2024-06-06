Secretariat conducts specialized training for law enforcement agencies on SGBV

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

In a significant effort to address the scourge of sextual and gender-based violence, the Secretariat of the National Population Commission has conducted a two-day specialized training for law enforcement agencies and their oversight institutions on the review of existing laws, promulgation and enactment of the new laws relating to adolescent girls and young women.

The training program, which concluded on Friday, brought together representatives from various law enforcement agencies including the police, judiciary and social welfare departments.

The training aimed to equip law enforcement personnel with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively combat SGBV and provide support to survivors.

Over the course of the two-day, participants engaged in a series of intensive workshops and practical exercises focused on SGBV awareness, prevention, investigation and victim support.

The training curriculum covered a wide range of topics including understanding the dynamics and impact of SGBV legal frameworks and procedures for handling SGBV cases.

Deputy director at the commission, Mr. Bubacarr Jatta underscores the importance of addressing SGBV as a critical priority for the Government and the society as a whole.

“To deepen the understanding and fortify our resolve in addressing the critical issues facing adolescent girls and young women, particularly in the realms of SGBV and the enforcement of their legal rights. According to the DHS 2019\2022, nearly half (46%) of women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence since age 15. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency of our mission”, Mr. Jatta stressed.

Mr. Jatta added that this workshop marks a significant step forward in the collective effort to create a safer, more equitable society. The themes of the SWEDD+project are not merely topics for discussion but are imperatives that demand our immediate and sustained action. “We recognise that adolescent girls and young women are the backbone of our communities and the bedrock of our future”.

A participant from GPF, Foday Ceesay, lauded the initiative, noting its relevance to the daily responsibilities of law enforcement personnel. “This training has been invaluable in enhancing our understanding of the ethical and legal considerations involved in handling sensitive population data”.

“I am confident that the knowledge and skills gained will enable us to better serve our communities while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity”, he remarked.