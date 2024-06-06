Gambian Foreign Minister ratifies firm solidarity with Cuba in its fight against the blockade

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Gambia, Mamadou Tangara, ratified the firm support of the people and his government for Cuba in the fight against the blockade, a policy that he condemned and described as obsolete.

In a congratulatory letter sent to his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of relations between both sister nations, celebrated on May 19, Tangara assures that “The Gambia will continue to amplify the voice of the island and advocate for the lifting of the blockade in various international forums, reaffirming our shared commitment to the principles of justice, equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign States.”

He emphasizes that we stand in solidarity with the largest of the Antilles in condemning this obsolete policy, which not only undermines its sovereignty and development efforts, but also inflicts undue hardship on its people.

In the letter, the chancellor expresses his most sincere gratitude for Cuba’s unwavering support for this West African nation, particularly in the health sector.

In this regard, he points out that “the presence of the Cuban Medical Brigade in Gambia has had a profound impact on the lives of our people, providing essential medical care and expertise that have contributed significantly to the improvement of our health system.”

He adds that “the selfless dedication and professionalism of Caribbean island doctors and health workers have not only saved lives, but have also inspired hope and resilience in our communities.

The chancellor adds in his text that “The Gambia continues to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening cooperation with Cuba in capacity development in healthcare, medical research and the exchange of best practices to address current and future threats.”

He notes in his letter to Rodríguez Parrilla that “on behalf of the government and people of The Gambia, I extend warm greetings and sincere congratulations to you and your compatriots, as we commemorate the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two nations.”

Tangara emphasizes that this important milestone is the testimony of a lasting friendship and cooperation that in the last four and a half decades has allowed our bilateral ties to continue to strengthen guided by shared principles of solidarity, mutual respect and common aspirations for socioeconomic development.