Senegal, Gambia in friendly slated for March 31

- Advertisement -

As part of the FIFA international break in March 2026, the Senegal national team will host Gambia in a friendly match at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio.

Teranga Lions supporters will have the chance to witness the Senegal vs Gambia clash this March. The new African champions will use this occasion to reconnect with their fans and celebrate once again their Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 triumph. The head of the Senegalese Football Federation’s organising committee confirmed this information in a press interview.

Meanwhile The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) confirmed the friendly to The Standard yesterday.