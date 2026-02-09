SENEGAL OFFERS ITS FOOTBALL INFRASTRUCTURE TO GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

Senegal’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Khady Diène Gaye, officially invited The Gambia to use Senegalese sports facilities for its international matches. This statement was made on Friday in Banjul, during the opening ceremony of the 8th Congress of the International Association of African Sports Press (AIPS/Africa).

Invited to this continental meeting of sports journalists, the Senegalese minister took the opportunity to reaffirm Senegal’s commitment to strengthening sports cooperation with its Gambian neighbor. She specifically indicated that Gambia, which has played its international matches in Morocco for several years due to a lack of approved facilities, could, if it so chooses, host its opponents in Senegal.

Among the proposed infrastructures are the President Me Abdoulaye Wade stadium in Diamniadio and the Léopold Sédar Senghor stadium in Dakar, both meeting international standards.

- Advertisement -

Khady Diène Gaye justified this offer by citing the historical and fraternal relations between Senegal and Gambia, which she described as “strong and long-standing”.

This announcement was warmly welcomed by the Gambian authorities present, including the Gambian Minister of Sports and the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia. The Senegalese minister also announced the upcoming visit to Banjul of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy won by Senegal.

The AIPS/Africa Congress, chaired by Senegalese journalist Abdoulaye Thiam, brings together several major players in the African sports press to discuss the challenges of sport and media on the continent.

- Advertisement -

Seneweb