Senegal postpones election

Someone said recently that if Senegal sneezes the Gambia catches cold. This is indicative of the complex link, interconnectedness and interdependence of the two countries. Senegal and the Gambia are condemned to live together by nature.

The recent incident of a bus full of students of the University of the Gambia being stoned by a mob protesting against the postponement of the elections. It is reported that the carriers of the van which was actually given to the students by the State House of the Gambia was damaged.

In fact two of the students were said to have sustained minor injuries when one was hit by a stone and another by a burning tire. Luckily, neither one’s injury was serious. The trip was however disrupted and it caused a delay.

This shows once again the fact that these two countries must take keen interest in each other’s affairs. It shows that the Gambia and Gambians must mot turn a blind eye to events in neighbouring Senegal. Whatever affects Senegal is bound to affect the Gambia as well.

The authorities in the Gambia therefore must do whatever they can to bring about a resolution to the crisis going on in Senegal. The Civil Society Organisations and indeed the general public must take necessary steps to help the good people of Senegal. The truth is that they will be helping themselves as well.

All forms of pressure, diplomatic and otherwise, must be utilised in this endeavour.