Senegal: Tensions Rise Between Faye and Sonko

By Dr Ebrima Ceesay

In the political corridors of Dakar, where loyalty, discipline, and unity once formed the bedrock of the new administration, an unmistakable tension now hangs in the air. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, two men who rose to power on a wave of hope, reformist zeal, and shared sacrifice, suddenly appear more divided than united. Their handshake remains firm for the cameras, but their political footsteps no longer move in unison. Beneath the public choreography of statecraft lies a widening rift, one that is reshaping Senegal’s political landscape and unsettling a region that has long looked to Dakar as a bastion of democratic stability.

For months, Senegalese political watchers whispered their concerns quietly. Today, those whispers have grown into open analysis: the Faye-Sonko alliance is under strain. Decisions that once bore the imprint of consultation now appear unilateral. Statements from the presidency and the prime minister’s office increasingly contradict one another. Loyalists surrounding both men leak competing narratives to the press.

And within Pastef, the party that propelled them both from imprisonment to the pinnacle of national leadership, ideological and strategic divisions are becoming impossible to ignore. Senegal, often held up as one of Africa’s most stable democracies, now finds itself confronting a challenge of both symbolism and substance: how does a young reformist government manage internal rivalry at the very top without destabilizing the country’s hard-won democratic reputation?

Which begs another question: How did we get here? In other words, what has led to the fragile partnership between these two comrades?

Well, to understand the current rift, it is necessary to revisit the extraordinary political journey that produced one of Africa’s most unexpected political victories. Ousmane Sonko burst onto the national scene as an uncompromising anti-corruption crusader, railing against elite privilege and political stagnation. His message resonated deeply with Senegal’s youth – millions who felt excluded from opportunity, burdened by economic uncertainty, and disillusioned by decades of gradual, elite-led politics.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, meanwhile, was not a household name. But he was Sonko’s ideological twin, confidant, and longtime ally within the tax administration. Their partnership was rooted not merely in political calculation but in shared personal conviction. When they were both arrested under Macky Sall’s government, their joint imprisonment created a narrative of resistance, sacrifice, and moral legitimacy that electrified supporters.

When Ousmane Sonko was barred from the March 2024 presidential election, Faye became the movement’s last hope – and Senegal embraced him with extraordinary enthusiasm. His victory was unprecedented: a president elected while in detention, propelled by a grassroots wave that viewed the Faye-Sonko duo as inseparable. The early months of their administration reinforced this perception. Faye and Sonko appeared united, purposeful, and determined to deliver the reforms they had promised. But power, as history often demonstrates, can strain even the strongest alliances.

Yet, by early 2025, subtle signs of tension began to surface. The once-fluid synergy between the presidency and the premiership grew stiff. Advisers whispered about growing disagreements over political appointments, the structure of the ruling coalition, the role of “ideology” versus “pragmatism”, and even the broader strategic direction of the state. The turning point came recently when President Faye removed a high-profile Ousmane Sonko ally Aïda Mbodj from a key coalition leadership position and replaced her with Aminata Touré, without consultation. This unilateral decision shocked Ousmane Sonko’s inner circle and signalled a deeper ideological and strategic split.

From that moment, the political air in Dakar shifted. Ousmane Sonko’s public statements, once aligned with President Faye, grew sharper, more assertive, and more independent. President Faye, meanwhile, projected increasingly presidential authority, positioning himself as a president above partisan fray. What emerged was not open warfare but something more complicated: a cold rivalry, a contest for influence waged through symbols, messaging, and constituency-building rather than outright confrontation.

Why has the rift not yet exploded?

For all the tension, neither leader has taken the final step toward full rupture or divorce. Several factors explain this delicate stalemate:

Shared political DNA: Faye and Sonko owe their political ascendancy to the same Pastef movement, the same narrative, and the same electorate. A sudden breakup would betray the moral foundation of their reformist project.

Mutual risks: A formal split would fracture Pastef, alienate supporters, empower their opponents, especially the deep (mafia) state, and jeopardize the legitimacy of both leaders. Each man needs the other, at least for now.

The electoral calendar: Local government elections loom in 2027 and the presidency in *2029. An early confrontation risks miscalculating political timing, potentially handing power to rivals waiting in the wings.

Institutional constraints: Senegal’s semi-presidential system demands cohabitation at the top. A full rupture would stall reforms, shock markets, unnerve investors, and test state capacity.

Public expectation: Millions voted for the Faye-Sonko ticket. The electorate expects tangible change, not infighting.

Is there an underlying ideological divide between Faye and Sonko

While personal dynamics matter, the fissure is also ideological. Ousmane Sonko remains the purist – the uncompromising reformist who speaks the language of youth activism, social justice, accountability, an end to widespread corruption, sovereignty, and structural overhaul. Ousmane Sonko’s constituency is passionate, vocal, and deeply loyal. President Faye, by contrast, appears to now have a measured and cautious approach to issues of governance. Some of his supporters have argued that the presidency imposes constraints that make ideological purity difficult. For example, one of President Faye’s supporters, Dr Abdourahmane Diouf, minister of the environment, recently argued on Senegal’s national television that Senegal now needs to have reconciliation, amid growing polarisation and difficult economic realities in the country.

President Faye, now surrounded by some of the old guard politicians, appears to be positioning himself as the nation’s unifier and the steady hand navigating Senegal’s place in global politics. Consequently, this ideological tension – Sonko’s uncompromising reformist mindset versus Faye’s cautious approach to issues of governance – appears to be the heart of the conflict.

The scenarios ahead

The country now stands between three possible futures:

1. Negotiated reconciliation between Faye and Sonko: This would require mediation by respected religious leaders, party elders, or influential civil society figures. Clear boundaries of authority would be redefined, and public unity restored. This is the best scenario for Senegal but each passing month makes it harder.

2. Cold coexistence: The most likely short-term path. The government continues functioning, but the rivalry deepens quietly. Public disagreements flare intermittently. Governance slows. Factions within PASTEF grow more assertive. This scenario preserves stability but increases long-term risks.

3. Formal rupture: A dismissal. A resignation. A constitutional standoff. If the rift becomes irreparable, the consequences could be dramatic:

The government could enter paralysis;

Pastef could split into competing factions;

Protests could erupt;

Markets could destabilize;

Senegal’s international image could suffer.

This is the scenario policymakers fear most.

What is at stake for Senegal?

Senegal’s democratic reputation is not merely symbolic; it is strategic. It attracts investment, sustains diplomatic partnerships, and underpins regional influence.

A fractured executive threatens:

Energy and infrastructure reforms;

Public finance stabilisation;

Policies aimed at youth unemployment;

Anti-corruption initiatives;

Confidence in the judicial and security sectors.

Senegal’s institutions are strong, but no institution is immune to prolonged political instability. Yet within this crisis lies a potential opportunity. If managed responsibly, the Faye-Sonko tension could become a critical democratic test case. Senegal could emerge stronger, with clearer institutional mandates, more resilient checks and balances, and a renewed culture of constitutionalism.

Meanwhile, across West Africa, from Banjul to Bamako, from Conakry to Abidjan, governments, analysts, and regional bodies are observing with heightened interest. Senegal is not just another Ecowas member state; it is one of the region’s most stable democracies and a key anchor in regional security strategies. The stakes are particularly high for The Gambia, which is geographically enveloped by Senegal. Any instability in Dakar affects Gambian trade, border fluidity, economic flows, and regional security dynamics. Gambian markets, transport routes, and border communities are especially sensitive to Senegalese political developments. A full rupture in Dakar would not remain a Senegalese problem – it would become a Senegambian problem.

In conclusion, Senegal now stands at a historical crossroads. The relationship between President Faye and Prime Minister Sonko, once a symbol of unity and collective struggle, has transformed into a contest of vision, ideology, and political strategy. The rift is real, consequential, and increasingly public. Yet the final outcome is still unwritten. What happens next will depend on a combination of political maturity, strategic restraint, and a willingness to prioritise national stability over personal or factional gain. Every speech, every appointment, every press release, and every negotiation attempt will shape the next chapter in Senegal’s political story.

Two fundamental question arises: Can Senegal’s democracy absorb this internal rivalry and emerge stronger? Or will the cracks widen and expose vulnerabilities that could shape the nation’s future for years to come?

The answers are unfolding in real time, and the stakes for Senegal, its neighbours, and the broader region could not be higher.

Ebrima Ceesay is a Gambian academic based in the UK. He was editor of The Daily Observer newspaper.