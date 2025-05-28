Serekunda NAM writes to KMC over market tensions

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly Member for Serekunda, Musa Cham, has written to the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) expressing concern over tensions at the SK Market between shop owners and street vendors on Tobaski Wanterr.

In a letter seen by The Standard, Hon Cham said: “I write to express my deep concern over the recent violent confrontation between street vendors and shop owners at the Serekunda Market. I understand that this incident arose following your office’s decision to organise a proposed holiday sale in an effort to boost revenue for the Council.

However, I must draw your attention to the persistent issue of severe congestion in and around the market, which has been exacerbated by the Council’s revenue-driven initiatives. While generating income for the municipality is necessary, it must not come at the cost of public safety, accessibility, and order. Unfortunately, the current situation suggests that these critical concerns have not been adequately addressed,” Cham said.

He added: “Your administration’s failure to recognise the potential of a more sustainable and inclusive revenue model undermines its broader vision. A more thoughtful approach would be to invest in infrastructure—specifically, the development of high-rise market buildings to accommodate all vendors and unregulated businesses. These vendors contribute to the municipal economy through the daily fees they pay, and they deserve to operate in a more structured and dignified environment.

“Furthermore, the congestion in the market area severely impedes access to the only health facility in the vicinity. This has had tragic consequences, including the loss of lives, particularly among the elderly who struggle to reach the clinic in times of need. I understand that the market manager was advised by the police to convene a meeting with stakeholders after receiving reports that shop owners were opposed to the proposed holiday sale. It is concerning that this advice was ignored, and the resulting unrest could have been avoided through inclusive dialogue.”

As the representative of the Serekunda Constituency and a former councilor, he added, “I urge your office to reinvest market revenues into long-term infrastructure projects, such as high-rise market complexes, and eliminate makeshift canteens. These investments would not only reduce congestion but also create a safer, more organised trading environment.”

Hon Cham encouraged KMC to consider viable financing options such as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)—as was done with the waste management trucks—or even municipal bonds to fund these infrastructure projects.