Third witness defends PIU shooting suspect’s alibi

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Nfamara Bojang the third defence witness in the trial of Ousainu Bojang accused of killing two PIU officers in 2023, has maintained that on the day of the incident, the accused person was with him from 8 to 11pm. The witness is a brother to the accused with whom he stayed in the same compound in Brufut.

He also testified that when Ousainou was arrested, the police conducted a search at his workplace and residence in Brufut, took away some things and later came back to take some shoes they claimed belongs to the accused.

- Advertisement -

The witness said the police showed him a mobile phone and told him that the shoe print were similar to the one used by the person who shot the police officers at Sukuta Traffic Lights on September 12 , 2023.

The witness said the shoes in question are his own and not the accused’s. “I had told the police to test the shoes on Ousainou’s feet first before taking it but they reprimanded me and asked me to shut up,” the witness told the court.

At this juncture, the trial judge asked the witness to put on the two shoes, and the court observed that they fitted the witness so well.

- Advertisement -

The witness continued to tell the court that he himself was arrested and detained for three days at the Anti-Crime Unit where a statement was obtained from him.

At this point, Defence Counsel Lamin J Darboe, informed the court that the defence team was never given the witness’s statement.

The trial judge at this junction disclosed that in a matter where the defence of alibi is raised, the police are duty bound to investigate the alibi.

He then asked the witness whether he thumb-printed or signed his statement and the witness replied in the positive.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh then made an order that the commissioner of Anti-Crime Unit furnish the court with all the extra-judicial statements, more particularly all witness statements in their custody by 2nd June, 2025.