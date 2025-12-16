Serious questions surround alleged secret sale of Gambian oil blocks to controversial Nigerian businessman!

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Reports emerging from multiple credible insider sources have raised deeply troubling questions about the transparency, integrity, and legality of an alleged deal involving two of The Gambia’s offshore oil blocks, A2 & A5, from FAR Limited. According to these accounts, the Government of The Gambia may have secretly signed over the blocks on November 28, 2025, in Banjul to a notoriously controversial Nigerian oil businessman whose activities across Africa have long attracted scrutiny.

The allegations, if true, point to a pattern of secrecy, questionable relationships, and possible conflicts of interest at the highest levels of our government. As citizens, we are duty-bound to ask hard questions because the natural resources of this country belong to the people, not to individuals or families occupying public office.

A secret meeting and a private state house dinner?

- Advertisement -

Sources allege the following:

A closed-door meeting was held in Banjul, where the agreement for the two oil blocks was finalised.

On the same day, the First Lady reportedly organised a private dinner at State House in honour of the Nigerian businessman, whom she allegedly refers to as her “father.”

Guests attending the dinner were allegedly required to surrender their mobile phones and all recording devices before entry. If these accounts are accurate, then the public deserves to understand:

- Advertisement -

Why did a government transaction involving national assets occur without public disclosure?

Why was a private dinner hosted at the State House for a businessman negotiating state resources?

Why were recording devices banned, and what exactly was discussed during that dinner?

The Barrow administration owes the Gambian people clear and direct answers.

What was the president really doing in Nigeria?

Another allegation relates to President Barrow’s visit to Nigeria on July 25, 2025, which was publicly framed as a condolence visit to the family of the late former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. Barrow reportedly used a private jet for this trip. Insiders now claim the real purpose of the visit was a private meeting with the same Nigerian tycoon, Mr Arthur Eze, who allegedly gifted $1.5 million to President Barrow for his 2026 3rd term campaign. If this allegation is true, it raises troubling concerns:

Was national mourning used as a diplomatic cover for private political fundraising?

What commitments, if any, were discussed or made during that meeting?

Did that meeting pave the way for the current oil-block deal? Again, only transparency can dispel suspicion.

Undisclosed benefits for the Barrow family?

Perhaps the most serious allegation is that the current deal signed between the government and Mr Eze’s company contain undisclosed financial benefits for members of the Barrow family.

According to whistleblowers:

The contract submitted to the government does not reflect specific dividend arrangements that may personally benefit the First Family.

These alleged arrangements would be paid directly by the businessman, not through official public channels. If true, this is not only unethical, it is criminal.

We demand clarity.

We demand disclosure.

We demand that the government publish the whole contract, including any appendices and shareholder structures of all participating companies.

Who Exactly Is Mr Arthur Eze? A troubling track record across Africa.

Mr Eze is no stranger to Gambian affairs. In fact:

He first signed a contract with the Jammeh administration in 2014, but within months it was cancelled after Jammeh reportedly concluded he had been dealing with a “scammer.”

His reputation across West Africa and beyond is equally troubling.

A FrontPage Africa investigative story titled “Liberia: Nigerian Who Flipped Oil Block

He Bought for US$200K for US$250M Resurfaces in New Bid” details how Mr Eze allegedly acquired a Liberian oil block for a mere $200,000 and sold it for $250 million, raising questions of bribery, corruption, fraud, and exploitation. Similar controversial dealings have been reported in Senegal and other African nations, painting a consistent picture of a businessman skilled at navigating weak governance systems for massive personal profit.

This is the individual that The Gambia is allegedly entrusting with strategic national resources.

The Gambian People Will Not Accept Secrecy.

These allegations cannot and must not be swept under the carpet. Oil blocks are national assets.

They belong to all Gambians, not to politicians, not to connected families, and certainly not to foreign business people operating in secrecy.

The public demands:

1. Full disclosure of all agreements relating to the two oil blocks.

2. An independent parliamentary inquiry into the alleged secret meeting and State House dinner.

3. Clarification of the President’s July 2025 Nigeria visit and the nature of his relationship with Mr Eze.

4. Assurance that no member of the Barrow family stands to benefit from national resources privately.

The era of backroom deals, hidden contracts, and foreign exploitation must end. The Gambia belongs to its people, and the people deserve the truth.

Saikou Camara

Concern Gambian