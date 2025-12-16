Confronting the roots of rising violent crime

- Advertisement -

In recent weeks and months, the nation has been shaken by a troubling number of murder reports. Each incident deepens public anxiety and erodes the sense of safety that underpins social life. Credit must be given where it is due: the police have acted swiftly in many cases, arresting suspects and demonstrating professionalism and resolve.

These efforts are commendable and reassure citizens that law enforcement remains alert. Yet arrests alone, important as they are, do not address the deeper forces driving this surge in violent crime. That is where attention should be now; how to prevent these crimes.

A broader look suggests a society under strain. People appear either more desperate or more daring, or both. Economic hardship, unemployment, rising living costs, substance abuse, and the breakdown of family and community support systems are pushing some individuals to the brink.

- Advertisement -

When legitimate pathways to dignity and survival feel blocked, frustration can turn into recklessness. At the same time, a perception, real or imagined, of weak deterrence can embolden some people to take the law into their own hands, believing they can evade consequences.

Addressing this challenge requires a whole-of-society response. First, prevention must be prioritised alongside enforcement. Community policing should be strengthened so officers are visible, trusted, and embedded within neighborhoods. Timely intelligence, early intervention in disputes, and partnerships with local leaders can stop conflicts from escalating into fatal violence.

Second, social policy matters. Targeted youth employment programmes, skills training, and small business support can reduce the desperation that feeds crime. Schools, mosques, churches, and civil society organisations should expand mentorship, counselling, and conflict-resolution initiatives, particularly for young people. Mental health and substance abuse services must be accessible and stigma-free.

- Advertisement -

Third, the justice system must be firm, fair, and fast. Swift investigations and transparent prosecutions strengthen deterrence, while respect for due process builds public confidence. Rehabilitation should not be an afterthought; correctional facilities must focus on reform to reduce reoffending.

Finally, citizens have a role to play. Silence and indifference allow violence to fester. Communities should report suspicious activity, reject vigilantism, and revive the values of mutual care and responsibility.

The recent arrests show that the state can respond. The harder task is to prevent the next tragedy. By tackling the root causes highlighted above, while sustaining effective policing, the country can reclaim safety and reaffirm the sanctity of human life.

In this, the country can reclaim the name: The Smiling Coast of Africa.