ECOWAS WARNS JAMMEH AGAINST THREATENING PEACE IN GAMBIA

By Tabora Bojang

West African leaders have condemned former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh for “disturbing the peace and security” of The Gambia while in exile in Equatorial Guinea and warned that he will face consequences if he does not desist from such acts.

For many years, the former Gambian dictator has been threatening to come back by force. On October 26, he declared that he was coming back in November leading his supporters to hold rallies in preparation for his supposed return.

Many have described his rants as a threat to the peace and stability of The Gambia given the circumstances leading to the end of his brutal regime.

Addressing a media conference during the just concluded 68th summit of the Economic Community of West African States in Abuja, Nigeria, Ecowas Commission President Dr Omar Touray said: “The Authority of Heads of State and Governments of Ecowas notes with serious concern the pronouncement by Yahya Jammeh, former president of Gambia made from exile in Equatorial Guinea. The Authority feels that those pronouncements not only constitute a breach of conditions of asylum but also threatens peace and security as well as social cohesion in The Gambia.”

The Ecowas Commission president further went on: “The Authority further notes that the joint declaration of Ecowas, African Union (AU) and United Nations (UN) signed for former president Jammeh’s departure from The Gambia does not in any manner absolve the former president from answering to any allegations that may have been raised or made against him or against his government; example the allegations of human rights violations that may have happened between 1994 to 2016. The Authority warns former president Jammeh that there will be consequences of breaching the conditions of his asylum in Equatorial Guinea and for interfering with the peace and security of The Gambia,”

Guinea Bissau

On Guinea Bissau, Dr Touray said, the Authority rejects the transitional programme announced by the military rulers and called for a swift restoration of constitutional order and the immediate release of all political detainees and for the respect of the right of all political actors to participate in all political processes of Guinea Bissau. “The Authority demands the institution of a short transition to be led by an inclusive government that reflects the political spectrum and society of Guinea Bissau,” Touray said.

He noted that the Ecowas military mission in Bissau has also been asked to provide protection for all political leaders and national institutions.

According to him, Ecowas will also be sending its chairman to lead another high level delegation to hold talks with the military rulers, adding that the Ecowas chief of defense staff will also be dispatched to Bissau to engage the military in discussions.

“The Authority insists that failure to comply with its decision, in particular the institution of a short transition led by an inclusive government, it shall impose targeted sanctions on individuals or groups of persons that obstruct the process of returning the country to constitutional order,” Dr Touray said.

He averred that Ecowas reiterates its decision of November 27 that the election conducted in Bissau was free, transparent and successful as reported by Ecowas, AU and UN election observer missions and that the military coup was an attempt to subvert the will of the people of Bissau.