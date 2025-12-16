UDP kingpin says sale of Mile 2 is failure of gov’t

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama on tour

The main opposition UDP’s senior official for the diaspora Lamin Manneh has said the sale of the State Central Prison Mile 2 to GPA at the tune of USD4million is a sign of failure of the government.

Mr Manneh, said this on the sidelines of his party’s tour rally in Basse.

According to Manneh, Mile 2 is just the latest among many state assets being sold by the ‘incompetent’ Barrow regime.

“This government is selling all our assets. Everything would soon be owned by foreigners,” he said advising that Mile 2 should be reserved as a museum.

“Just like how we opposed the hurried destruction of the NIA torture chambers to hide the crimes scene, this prison, which is not even fit for animals, should have been kept to show what Gambians went through,” Manneh said.

Manneh teased that at the current rate of state asset selling, this government will end up selling every region in the country.

“The Senegambia Bridge was given to us free of charge by the ADB to generate resources for us to facilitate the West African trade, but they now mortgaged it for 25 years, and we have lost that. Then came the port, given to Albayrak Group from Turkey, Gamtel and Gamcel followed, and soon who knows, it will be Nawec,” Manneh lamented.

Commenting on the UDP tour, Mr Manneh described it as very successful with many people from different parties joining the party.

“This party is for all Gambians,” he said.