Amie Bojang denies helping brother escape in police shooting trial

By Arret Jatta

Amie Bojang, the second accused in the PIU shooting trial that also involved his brother and principal suspect Ousainou Bojang, told the High Court yesterday that she never aided his brother to escape from any shooting of police as alleged. Amie is charged with being an accessory after the act to murder, with prosecutors alleging that she knowingly assisted Ousainou Bojang to flee the country after he allegedly committed murder.

She denied the charges saying, “I told the court that I did not accept the charges and I have never accepted this charge and I will never accept it until I die.”

She also told the court that they are from a poor family but they will never engage in such rebellious acts.

During her defence, Bojang described the conditions of her detention, particularly her time at Banjulinding Police Station, saying, “I was locked in the same cell with male suspects.”

She explained that this arrangement made it difficult for her to perform her religious obligations without seeking permission from officers. “If I want to pray, I asked them to allow me,” she told the court.

Bojang also gave a detailed account of her movements between detention facilities, testifying that she was first taken to Banjulinding Police Station in the evening, where she remained for one week.

“On another occasion, I was taken back to the Anti-Crime Unit, where I stayed until evening without being informed of any reason, and was later returned to Banjulinding”.

The case was adjourned to today, Tuesday, at 11 am, when the Director of Public Prosecutions is expected to cross-examine Amie.