SIS embarks on national security assessment tour

By Arret Jatta

The director general of the State Intelligence Services (SIS) Ousman Sowe and his team, yesterday embarked on a nationwide tour to assess the country’s security landscape.

Addressing journalists at the Banjul Ferry Terminal, Director general Ousman Sowe said the tour will cover all regions in the country, and would involve meetings with critical national security stakeholders.

“Generally, the situation is calm and stable but security is dynamic and it changes often without warning. However, The Gambia’s security landscape can be described as stable and peaceful,” he said.

He added that the tour is aimed at taking security to the doorsteps of Gambians. “With our presence in their midst, we are putting security at the access of Gambians because we are going to interact with communities as well as visit targeted areas of interest,” he explained.Among these areas are border posts including Kerr Pateh and Amdalai, where their presence has enhanced and improved security in the region.

NASBI

DG Sowe explained a concept called National Security Belt Initiative, NASBI, which he said his institution launched to interact with communities and taking security to the doorsteps of Gambians. “NASBI is an initiative by the SIS that we are rolling out over the years as a way of interacting with communities and taking security to their doorsteps,” DG Sowe said.

He went on: “The initiative has received encouraging buy-in from Gambians, who have accommodated the SIS and allocated land for our use.”

On the looming elections, DG Sowe noted the importance of maintaining peace and security. “Let’s be measured and maintain the peace and security we are known for over the years. Elections will come and go, but the country will remain,” he advised.

He observed that democracy should only be a contest of ideas, and expression of divergent views and opinions conducted in a peaceful and harmonious environment.