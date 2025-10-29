NSA-‘Laws alone do not guarantee security’

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

National Security Adviser Abubacarr Sulyman Jeng has stated that laws alone do not guarantee security but it is the commitment of institutions, vigilance of citizens, and the integrity of leaders that bring laws to life.

Jeng made these remarks at a sensitisation workshop on the National Security Council Act 2025 which was passed by the National Assembly to enhance coordination, cooperation and oversight of national security in the Gambia. The event held at the Bakadaji hotel was funded by Ecowas and brought together security officials and heads of security institutions. It aims to build the capacity of security officials on the Act to further strengthen policy and improve interagency coordination towards safeguarding national security.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Jeng explained that the National Security Council Act was conceived as part of the government’s broader security sector reform agenda. He said the Act is an important milestone in the ongoing reform process as it provides the legal framework for coordination, oversight, and accountability in the security sector.

Jeng added that the NSC law will further ensure the delivery of optimal safety and security to the citizens and residents of the Gambia. He averred that the Act requires professionalism, respect for fundamental human rights, rule of law and effective security service delivery from security institutions based on democratic norms and principles. “Therefore, together, let us make the National Security Council Act not just a law on paper, but a living instrument for the transformation of our security sector,” he said while expressing gratitude to Ecowas for its unwavering support to The Gambia’s security sector reform.