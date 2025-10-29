Gov’t says MoU on Jammeh’s exile non-binding

- Advertisement -

The Government of The Gambia yesterday issued a statement clearing its position on the much-talked about memorandum of understanding former presided Jammeh and his supporters said guaranteed his return to the country as a citizen.

The government said that document, ‘contemporaneous ‘with Jammeh’s departure was an unsigned Joint Declaration by the African Union, Ecowas, and the United Nations.

“This declaration was a diplomatic effort to secure a peaceful transition, not a binding guarantee; it conferred no immunity from prosecution, nor did it place former President Jammeh beyond the reach of the law. As a sovereign nation, The Gambia retains the right and duty to prosecute serious crimes within its territory. No political understanding, signed or unsigned, can override this fundamental obligation,” the government stated.

It reassures all victims and their families whose testimonies were critical to the TRRC’s work that their pursuit of justice remains at the heart of the nation’s reconciliation and reform process.

“The implementation of the TRRC’s recommendations as endorsed in the Government’s White Paper reflects an enduring commitment to accountability, justice, and non-recurrence. The Government remains steadfast in building a just, peaceful, and democratic society for all Gambians,” the statement concluded.