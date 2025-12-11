Soldier arrested for negligent discharge of weapon

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

A soldier has been arrested after ‘negligently discharging’ his weapon in public at Brusubi on Saturday, The Standard has been reliably informed.

According to our source who requested to remain anonymous, the soldier opened fire indiscriminately before he was pursued and arrested by the police and detained at the Brusubi Police Station.

The source alleged that the officer in question is from Defense HQ and he is assigned to the Chief of Defence Staff.

When contacted for comments, the GAF spokesperson Malick Sanyang said: “We were in receipt of a report that one of our personnel was involved in negligent discharge of a weapon and the military police have since initiated investigation into the matter and they are on it.”

Reacting to allegations that the soldier is part of the CDS security details, PRO Sanyang tensely said: “I cannot confirm that information.”