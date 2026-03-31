SONA 2026: A speech without the people

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The State of the Nation Address (SONA) is a constitutional obligation under Section 77(1) requiring the President to present an honest and accountable report on the condition of the Gambia, the policies of the Government, and the administration of the State. This duty is not ceremonial; it is a cornerstone of democratic governance and must reflect the real lived experiences of citizens.

The EF Small Centre expresses deep concern that the 2026 SONA falls short of this constitutional standard. While the President outlined numerous policies, projects, and institutional initiatives, the address failed to provide a candid and substantive account of their real impact on the daily lives of Gambians.

The address highlights macroeconomic indicators such as reduced inflation and economic growth, yet for the majority of citizens, the cost of living remains high and unbearable. Basic necessities – food, healthcare, utilities, and transportation – remain unaffordable for many households. Poverty persists and increasing numbers of young people continue to risk the “Backway” in search of survival and dignity.

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Equally, the President failed to address the pervasive corruption, abuse of office, and disregard for the rule of law that continue to undermine governance. Despite the existence of laws and institutions, corruption remains widespread while service delivery is weak and inconsistent. As public investments increase, particularly in infrastructure, so do concerns about bribery, mismanagement, and poor value for money, as seen in the quality of roads and other public works.

EFSCRJ is further concerned about the lack of transparency and accountability in the management of national assets. Strategic public assets are increasingly being transferred to foreign interests through opaque arrangements, with contracts hidden from public scrutiny. This not only signals corruption but raises serious concerns about the mortgaging of national interests and the future of the country.

The situation of human rights and democratic governance has also deteriorated. In 2025, citizens were subjected to police brutality, arbitrary arrests, and detention for exercising their constitutional rights to protest. Public institutions, particularly the Police, are showing increasing signs of politicisation, while local councils face undue interference. Statements suggesting that development depends on political support fundamentally undermine national unity, equality, and the rule of law.

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The continued violation of the Constitution and disregard for the rule of law are evident in the persistent non-compliance with the Access to Information Act and the abuse of state functions, such as the “Meet the People” tour, for partisan purposes. At the same time, hate speech and inflammatory remarks from the President’s camp persist with impunity, while similar conduct by opposition actors attracts swift state action. This selective enforcement undermines equality before the law, erodes public trust, and weakens democratic governance.

While the President reiterated commitments to gender equality, there has been no meaningful progress toward gender-balanced leadership or concrete reforms to secure women’s equitable representation in decision-making. Nearly a decade on, the reality remains stark: only three women serve in Cabinet, five in the National Assembly, and just nineteen as local councilors. This persistent underrepresentation exposes a clear gap between rhetoric and action.

In sum, the 2026 SONA presented projects without people, policies without impact, and promises without accountability. It failed to provide a truthful, impartial, and people-centered account of the State of the Nation.

Our position

EFSCRJ therefore rejects the 2026 State of the Nation Address as an incomplete and inadequate reflection of the lived realities of Gambians.

In light of this, we call on Members of the National Assembly to invoke Section 77(2) of the Constitution to summon the President to appear before the Assembly for a direct, substantive, and transparent engagement on the State of the Nation. Constitutional accountability does not end with the delivery of a speech, it requires scrutiny, interrogation, and answers. The governance of the Gambia rests jointly with the Executive and the Legislature, and the National Assembly has both the authority and the duty to hold the President accountable.

While Cabinet Ministers regularly appear before the Assembly to present bills and respond to questions, the President remains the principal holder of executive power and bears ultimate responsibility for the performance of ministries, the effectiveness of public institutions, and the delivery of policies and services.

It is therefore imperative that the President engages directly with National Assembly Members on the condition of the country, the impact of government policies, and the administration of the State, as required by the Constitution. Such an engagement is essential to restore public trust, strengthen oversight, and ensure that governance is responsive to the realities faced by citizens.

Call to action

EFSCRJ will continue to provide a citizen-centered assessment of the State of the Nation, grounded in lived experiences and constitutional principles.

In this regard, we also call on political parties to provide credible alternatives and scrutiny of the President’s address. We urge CSOs to intensify accountability efforts, and the media to interrogate and factcheck official narratives and amplify citizens’ voices, and all citizens to actively engage and demand transparency and accountability.

The State of the Nation is not what is said. It is what is lived. Gambians deserve a SONA that reflects truth, acknowledges and confronts challenges, and delivers accountability.

2026 – Empowered citizens. Accountable leadership

EFSCRJ