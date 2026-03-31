Eid without their voices

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By Abdoulie Mam Njie

Eid arrived with its familiar sounds, greetings at the gate, footsteps in the courtyard, the quiet rustle of new clothes, and the warmth of hands clasped in welcome. Yet beneath the celebration was another presence, the absence of voices that once made the day feel whole.

Across The Gambia, homes were opened, meals shared, and families moved from one house to another in a rhythm older than memory. It was a day meant for reunion. But for many of us, it was also a day when memory sat quietly beside joy. We celebrated with those who are here while carrying, in the most private corners of the heart, those who are not.

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My thoughts turned especially to my mother, my father, and my dear sisters, Louise and Da Bintou Njie. Their absence is not dramatic or loud. It is woven into the day itself, in the moments when one expects to hear a familiar voice and in the spaces where their presence once felt as natural as breathing.

My parents were the foundation of our family life. Eid in our home bore their unmistakable imprint, the careful preparation, the sense of order, the generosity extended without calculation, and the quiet insistence that the day be observed with dignity and gratitude. My mother filled the house with warmth and purpose, moving from room to room with tireless devotion. My father’s calm assurance made everything feel ordered and secure, as though nothing essential could go wrong while he was there. They did not simply host Eid. They created its meaning for us.

Even now, long after their passing, I recognise how much of what I do on this day comes from them. The greetings offered with sincerity, the prayers said not only for oneself but for others, the instinct to give before being asked, and the effort to keep peace and harmony among relatives and visitors are all their legacies in motion. Their hands are no longer visible, yet their influence remains everywhere.

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The absence of my sisters, Louise and Da Bintou Njie, carries a different kind of silence. Siblings share a world that no one else fully enters, a history formed in childhood, enriched by shared struggles, private jokes, small rivalries that dissolve into loyalty, and an understanding that requires no explanation. They were not only part of my life. They were witnesses to it. With them, one did not need to narrate the past. They already knew it because they had lived it too.

On Eid, memories of such companionship surface with particular clarity. One remembers the laughter that once filled the house, the effortless way siblings moved around one another, and the sense that no matter how life changed, this bond remained constant. Their absence is felt not only as loss, but as the quiet realisation that certain conversations and shared memories now live only within one’s own recollection.

Amid this absence, I am deeply conscious of the family that remains and sustains us. Our elder brother, Ebou, and my sisters Juka, Codou, Kumba, and Yama continue to hold the threads of kinship together with quiet strength and constancy, ensuring that what we received from those before us is not lost to those who come after us. Alongside them, my wife Ellen and our children provide a daily source of comfort, stability, and encouragement. In their companionship, patience, and care, I find reassurance that even as we mourn those we have lost, we are not alone. Love and belonging persist, taking new forms while carrying the old ones within them.

Eid is therefore not only a day of remembrance, but also a day of gratitude. Islam teaches that death does not sever the bonds of love or responsibility. We continue to pray for those who have returned to their Creator, to give charity in their name, and to ask that Allah grant them mercy, light, and the highest place in Jannah. These acts transform memory into devotion and grief into hope.

In homes across our towns and villages, many are experiencing this same quiet duality. Behind smiles and festive clothing are hearts remembering parents, spouses, siblings, and friends who once animated these gatherings. Though each loss is personal, the experience of remembering is shared. We celebrate together even as we carry our absences individually.

With time, one learns that death does not erase what a person has given. My parents’ values continue to guide my choices. My sisters’ companionship still shapes my understanding of family and belonging. Their lives did not conclude in meaning. They left deposits of love, resilience, and memory that continue to sustain those who remain. In this way, they are not absent so much as invisibly present.

Eid reminds us that life moves forward, generation by generation, yet nothing truly meaningful is lost. Those who shaped us live on in our character, our actions, our prayers, and the traditions we pass forward. We carry them not as burdens of sorrow, but as inheritances of love.

So today, while exchanging greetings and sharing in the joy of the season, I quietly hold my mother, my father, and my sisters Louise and Da Bintou Njie in my heart. I ask Allah to grant them His mercy, forgiveness, and eternal peace, and to comfort all who feel the absence of loved ones on this day.

Eid, after all, is not only about reunion with those we can see. It is also an affirmation of faith that separation is temporary, that love endures beyond this life, and that by Allah’s grace the voices we miss today are not lost to us forever, only waiting in a place where sorrow no longer exists.