Exploitation of encrypted communication platforms for terrorist operations

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This article is first published by the quarterly magazine (At TAHALOF) of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) Issue 21, April 2025.

Terrorism has long constituted a global phenomenon posing a grave threat to international security. Historically, terrorist groups have evolved from nationalist movements in their early stages into mod ern extremist organisations targeting various regions around the world. Despite varying ideological and ethnic motivations among these groups, their primary objective has consistently centered on the pursuit of political gains. Terrorists cannot act without communication. It is through communication that terrorists can plan, coordinate, and execute attacks. Communication is also used in the recruitment and training of fighters, as well as facilitating money laundering. Given the illicit nature of their activities, terrorist groups persistently seek to evade detection by security authorities, employing covert methods and tools to obscure their operations. Among the most prominently utilised techniques is End-to-End Encryption (E2EE), a security protocol that ensures data transmitted from a sender’s device can only be decrypted by the intended recipient’s device. This system inherently precludes third-party access, including service providers or external entities to the content of communications.

Given the increasing prevalence of this method among terrorist groups, this essay will examine the use of encrypted communication systems by terrorists in organising and executing their operation. While the essay will highlight the effect of E2EE in undermining counter terrorism efforts, it will discuss the efforts of some states, and the challenges faced in navigating through a complex policy-making process. In doing so, several pieces of academic literature will be consulted as well as government strategies, legislation, policies, official reports, and newspaper publications will also form part of the literature review.

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To achieve this objective, the article is structured into an introduction and three principal sections. The first section addresses the challenges posed by end-to-end encryption (E2EE) through a critical examination and analysis of prominent incidents linked to its misuse. This approach aims to establish a robust rationale for the implementation of regulatory measures to counter terrorist threats, framing such interventions not merely as a security measure but as an urgent imperative to ensure the effectiveness of global counterterrorism efforts.

The second section examines the legal, political, and ethical dimensions of this issue, while the third section highlights governmental responses and the challenges encountered in counterterrorism efforts, analyzed through a case study of the United Kingdom as a representative model.

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) technology dilemma

The industrial revolution was generally aimed at improving human livelihood through globalized transformation. These efforts, which have seen a robust technological transformation and rapid evolution of telecommunication have made communication easier, cheaper and secured. The transformation in the telecom industry is meant to facilitate secure communication that guarantees personal security and privacy.

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Inherently, these technological advancements embody the dual facets of scientific progress—its positive and negative dimensions. While technology has been optimally leveraged to advance human interests and elevate quality of life, terrorist entities have simultaneously sought to exploit every opportunity to illegitimately co-opt such innovations for destructive ends.

In this circumstance, Dark encryption makes it easier for terrorist to disguise their attacks. The post Edward Sodden era witnessed a great enhancement of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) resulting in exploitation of platform such as Telegram, WhatsApp, Signal etc. These platforms are readily available and often free of charge. Consequently, this positions it as a preferred mechanism for entities aiming to circumvent security surveillance frameworks.

Terrorists use encryption communications to also hide their international financial transactions and create safe guards against hacking schemes that target their financial assets. Due to the difficulty in tracing, Cryptocurrency transfers may be used as a secure option by terrorists to avoid law enforcement from identifying and seizing their finances. This further complicates the efforts of security agencies in detecting terrorism financing operations. End to-end encryption (E2EE) provides a high level of privacy and security, rendering it a pivotal tool in terrorist operations. This encryption method is utilised for internal communications, training, attack planning, and coordination among terrorist cells, thereby posing significant challenges to counterterrorism efforts. E2EE complicates the monitoring and detection of terrorist activities, a reality under scored by investigations that highlight its profound impact on national security. Traditional security strategies, which rely on conventional surveillance and interception methods, often prove ineffective in addressing these challenges, as they fail to counteract the anonymity and decentralization inherent in encrypted platforms.

Investigation into the 2015 Paris terrorist attack, for example, revealed that encrypted apps were used in the planning and execution of the attack. It was said that WhatsApp and Telegram were particularly used – these are apps that are highly encrypted and difficult to decrypt. The confirmed use of these apps provides strong evidence that terrorists exploit them to perpetrate their heinous crime. The use of encrypted apps will continue to present a major challenge to the investigation of terrorism offences, not only about having evidence to prosecute attackers and their collaborators but also in targeting terrorist financing (TF) schemes. Furthermore, investigations have confirmed that numerous other terrorist attacks, such as the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings, relied on end-to-end encryption (E2EE) technologies for communications. This reliance significantly com plicates efforts to detect such plots and disrupt them prior to their execution.

The Sri Lanka bombings and the role of encrypted communications

The Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka occurred on April 21, 2019, targeting churches and luxury hotels, resulting in over 250 fatalities and 500 injuries. The attacks were coordinated by the National ThowheethJama’ath (NTJ), a domestic terrorist group, affiliated with the ISIS organization. Investigations revealed that the attackers used encrypt ed messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp to communicate, plan, and execute their operations without detection by security agencies. According to Sri Lankan intelligence reports, NTJ members shared attack plans and ideological instructions via encrypted platforms, making it difficult for authorities to intercept their communications in real time. A report by The New York Times confirmed thatE2EE hindered preemptive intelligence efforts, allowing the attackers to organise undetected.

Following the attack, the Sri Lankan government temporarily banned social media and messaging platforms, arguing that terrorist groups had exploited encrypted communication to evade surveillance. This incident highlighted global concerns regarding E2EE providing a secure channel for terrorists, which significantly complicates counterterrorism operations.

The legal, political, and ethical dimensions of encrypted communications

The debate surrounding the legality of mandating encrypt ed communication application providers to grant security authorities access to user data remains highly contentious. At its core, the discourse revolves around achieving equilibrium between the imperatives of public security and per sonal privacy a balance that poses a complex challenge in the formulation of public policies. This tension is exemplified through the following perspectives:

From a realist perspective, actions taken in the national interest-regardless of ethical concerns-are considered justified, especially in the context of protecting citizens. That intelligence gathering therefore in any way must not seem unethical or an intrusion of privacy. This argument propagates the idea that companies host E2EE platforms must be obliged by law to give access or provide law enforcement with communication details of targeted individuals to support the intelligence gathering process and improve the quality of intelligence products.

Consequentialists share a similar view but advocate for a strong mechanism of accountability to show that intelligence gathering actions are intended for the great er public good and not for other uses that may exceed the bounds of national security.

Proponents of the moderate deontological approach adopt a balanced stance, accepting the monitoring of personal communications for intelligence purposes— provided such measures are enacted within clear legal frameworks that establish safeguards for surveillance operations and ensure they are not exploited to infringe upon individual freedoms.

These divergent perspectives underscore the complexity of formulating public policies that balance privacy and security. Nevertheless, safeguarding citizens remains a paramount priority. Governments must adopt measures proportionate to the scale of the terrorist threat, ensuring security without infringing upon individual liberties. Within this framework, providers of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) services are obligated to cooperate with security authorities, albeit within a legal structure that guarantees transparency and accountability.

Certain scholars have criticised intrusive security measures as deviations from the social contract, whether they target specific societal groups or apply broadly. They argue that security agencies, in their efforts to preempt intelligence failures in counterterrorism, have become excessively reliant on suspicion. When such suspicion is indiscriminately applied to entire populations, these measures morph into repressive tools that violate privacy rights. Conversely, when selectively targeting specific demographics, they risk perpetuating discrimination, reinforcing prejudices, and ex acerbating social tensions.

Critics further contend that such measures erode trust between communities and the state, potentially yielding counterproductive outcomes that hinder, rather than advance, counterterrorism efforts. Societal diversity is acknowledged as a critical factor in shaping pluralistic debates on public issues, including national security and privacy. How ever, these differences in viewpoint should not diminish the gravity of security threats, particularly given unequivocal evidence of terrorist groups exploiting E2EE platforms. This constitutes a tangible menace demanding modern, effective security responses through proactive measures.

Several scholars have raised substantive concerns regarding the United Kingdom’s Regulatory Investigative Powers Act (RIPA), characterizing it as “inherently ambiguous since its inception and amended so frequently that it is now comprehensible only to a narrow subset of legal specialists.” Critics argue that the proliferation of ancillary powers—many of which lack explicit legal safeguards— further complicates the regulatory landscape, rendering it undemocratic and unsustainable in the long term. While RIPA grants security authorities specific powers to conduct terrorism-related investigations, Dr Anderson expresses profound dissatisfaction with its implementation. Originally designed to ensure legal accountability in counterterror ism cases without burdening investigators with convoluted evidentiary procedures, the act has instead become mired in complexity due to repeated amendments and conflicting judicial interpretations. This has, significantly undermined its efficacy in combating terrorism.

To mitigate public apprehensions about surveillance over reach, the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) issued a 2007 press statement asserting: “GCHQ does not target individuals arbitrarily. All its activities are proportionate to the threats it seeks to neutralize and are subject to rigorous oversight by the commissioners appointed.

Legislation explicitly defines the protocols for authorising interceptions by ministers, and GCHQ adheres strictly to these requirements. Surveillance is conducted solely when justified by necessity and proportionality to security risks. This declaration underscores GCHQ’s commitment to stringent legal procedures, emphasising that surveillance operations are conducted in alignment with the principles of necessity and proportionality. By framing its actions within these parameters, the agency aims to enhance institutional transparency and assuage public fears regarding potential abuse of surveillance powers.

The UK’s strategic counter-terrorism response (as a Model)

It is obvious that the primary aim of every counter-terrorism strategy, (48) laws and policies is to guarantee public safety and security by effectively mitigating the threat of terrorist attacks. The foiling of a substantial number of planned at tacks in the UK for instance is evidence of the effectiveness of the country’s CT regime.

The United Kingdom has accorded counterterrorism para mount priority within its policies and legislation, particularly following the September 11, 2001 attacks. This period saw significant advancements in legal and policy frameworks, reflecting the nation’s profound commitment to enhancing its counterterrorism capabilities. Despite persistent security challenges, Britain has substantially mitigated the impact of terrorism while rigorously adhering to human rights standards and the rule of law. The efficacy of its strategy is attributed to robust security policies, coordinated institutional responses, and substantial government funding dedicated to counterterrorism efforts.

The marked decline in the rate of successful terrorist at tacks in the United Kingdom, juxtaposed with a significant increase in thwarted plots and elevated conviction rates in terrorism-related cases, underscores the comprehensive ness of the UK’s counterterrorism strategy. This holistic approach addresses all facets of counterterrorism, positioning the UK as an effective model in this domain. The following key measures, integral to the UK’s framework, have con tributed to its impactful outcomes in combating terrorism:

Proactive measures

The British Terrorism Act of 2006 explicitly addresses the offense of “preparatory acts for terrorism” in Article 5. This legislative framework empowers authorities to act preemptively and legally against individuals suspected of planning or inciting terrorist acts. Numerous individuals have been convicted under this provision, receiving sentences of varying lengths, some extending to life imprisonment.

Furthermore, the Act criminalises any attempts to incite violence or terrorism, as well as efforts to disseminate con tent promoting terrorism or glorifying terrorist acts and their perpetrators.

Expanded powers of security authorities

Part V of the British Terrorism Act of 2000 grants law enforcement extensive powers concerning individuals suspected of terrorism. These powers include the authority to arrest suspects without a judicial warrant and to stop and search vehicles and pedestrians upon obtaining authorization from a senior police officer in situations deemed ap propriate to prevent terrorist acts. Furthermore, legislation enacted in 2015 expanded these powers, allowing security agencies to implement any necessary measures to deter terrorist operations effectively.

Surveillance and security measures

British counterterrorism laws provide authority for electronic surveillance and the temporary seizure of passports belonging to individuals who have participated in terrorist activities within or outside the United Kingdom. Additionally, legislation mandates places of worship and educational institutions to cooperate in monitoring and reporting suspicious activities. A specialised cybersecurity force was also established to combat terrorist organisations posing threats to national security through online platforms.

Criminalisation of entry to specific regions

The Counter-Terrorism Act of the United Kingdom (2019) criminalises the presence of British citizens or residents in designated areas abroad, associated with terrorism, without a justified reason. This measure is intended to prevent individuals from joining or supporting terrorist groups abroad.

Combating the financing of terrorism

The basic legislative framework for criminalizing the financing of terrorism is outlined in Part III of the Terrorism Act of 2000. It extends beyond funds and property related to terrorist crimes to include any resources of a proscribed organisation. Powers available to competent authorities in this context have been enhanced by subsequent legislation. The law mandates the reporting to authorities, such as po lice officers or National Crime Agency officials, of any information obtained through professional, commercial, or voluntary activities if it leads to suspicion or belief that a crime has been committed. Under Section 18-15 of the 2000 Act, this requirement also applies to individuals engaged in unpaid or voluntary work.

In this context the importance of strategic planning to com bat terrorism can be emphasized. The United Kingdom is to ensure that its actions are integrated within a strategic framework covering various fields. This evident in the United Kingdom’s Counter-Terrorism Strategy, prepared in 2018, which encompasses a scope of work across four:

Prevent: to prevent individuals from becoming terrorists or supporters of terrorism

Pursue: to stop terrorist attacks.

Protect: to protect against any terrorist.

Prepare: to mitigate the impact of any terrorist attack.

Each track includes a set of measures integrated into di verse initiatives, legislation, and activities to keep pace with the various challenges imposed by technological, scientific, and changes on the agencies tasked with combating terrorist organisations.

In conclusion, end-to-end encryption (E2EE) poses a significant challenge to counterterrorism efforts, as it provides terrorist groups with a robust tool to conceal their communications and financing activities. This technology grants them the freedom to exchange messages, share data, and coordinate operations without effective oversight. Nevertheless, security policies must carefully balance the need to safeguard national security with the preservation of civil liberties. This requires ensuring cooperation from encryption service providers under a clear legal framework, there by serving the public interest.

The author holds a Master of Arts degree in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy with Distinction. He is an expert in Law Enforcement, Intelligence, Counter Terrorism and Global Security. He previously served as the Director Intelligence and International Cooperation at the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia for over 7 years and subsequently the Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical) at the Ministry of Interior.