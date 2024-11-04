Sonko should go after the rascals marauding in Senegal like wild animals in the name of democracy

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Apparently, Amadou Bâ and some of the old nutters from the Macky government are running in the upcoming Senegalese parliamentary elections to grant themselves immunity from prosecution as MPs.

Parliamentary immunity does not absolve anyone from legal accountability in cases of alleged commission of crimes. The notion of no one is above the law is a fundamental principle of democracy. Anyone including MPs accused of committing crimes are not immune from prosecution in a democracy. The law is the king in a democracy and equality before the law is the defining characteristic of any rule of law democracy.

- Advertisement -

I am of the view that Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko should never have given any thought to the Macky nonsensical Amnesty Law. It can never make any sense for an outgoing president after having committed so many heinous crimes to pass a so-called Amnesty Law absolving him and co-criminals from prosecution. I don’t know why Sonko and his government are not going after people have allegedly committed serious crimes under Macky?

Sonko should establish the rule of law and his political authority in Senegal without fear or favour. Some elements in the opposition and how they conduct themselves in politics are over the top. They should be made to behave themselves as public figures within the law. Bougane Guéye Dany, Amadou Bâ, Maitre Elhadj Diouf, Barthelemy Diaz and anyone found to be threatening violence and the use of uncalled for language in public should be made to behave themselves by the police and the courts.

We have all seen how Macky and his co delinquents abused their powers and the authority of the state by going after political opponents. Rascals who supported and were sometimes directly involved in the commissioning of the unlawful acts under Macky are the same idiots posing as the opposition in Senegal. Some of them have fled the country. Some of them including judges and magistrates are still in the employ of the state while some of them are running as candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections with a view to being shielded with immunity from prosecution as MPs. Sounds like a terrible joke, isn’t it? The government, the ministry for the interior and the courts should establish the rule of law in Senegal.

- Advertisement -

Sonko should not buy into the wayward interpretation of the rule of law undermining his legitimate and lawful political authority in Senegal. Most Senegalese people can’t understand why the imbeciles who allegedly committed serious crimes under Macky have not been arrested and investigated. Some of them have fled the country while some of them continued to be eyesores and irritants in the country.

To hold public office as MPs does not absolve anyone from facing the law when crimes are committed allegedly. The Macky Amnesty Law is an insult to the collective intelligence of the Senegalese people and should be disregarded. Sonko should go after Macky and the other rascals marauding in Senegal like wild animals in the name of democracy. One could understand if the new opposition figures in Senegal were preaching sensible politics and conducting themselves with respect. But opposition politicians threatening violence, hurling insults at government officials and behaving like animals should not be allowed to go on.

Yusupha ‘Major’ Bojang

Scotland

Re: Minister warns recruiting companies against

charging applicants for Spain migrant work

Dear Editor,

This government is failing to act effectively. The recent statement by Minister of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment, Baboucar Joof, regarding the Spain-Gambia migrant work agreement raises serious concerns.

The minister mentioned that companies licensed to recruit for this programme should not charge applicants any fees beyond a flat administration and registration fee, yet this lack of clarity can easily lead to exploitation.

To improve the process, the government should create an official website for applicants to apply directly, rather than relying on agencies. Leaders must prioritise the well-being of their citizens and ensure that policies are transparent and fair.

Essa Tamba Jabbie

Serekunda

Re: Ex-NAM seeking asylum in Scotland

Dear Editor,

If this happens in a serious country where there are rules and laws, this former member of parliament, Sainey Touray, who is seeking asylum on no serious national grounds should be deported to The Gambia immediately.

What a disgrace!

I wonder where we are heading to as a nation and as a people when even senior government officials run away from the country because of economic hardship instead of staying put to fight for our people. It is selfishness of the highest order. They forget the people who fought for them until they become their representatives in the National Assembly. They become self-centred and because of their betrayal the people vote them out and they fall into economic hardship and try to run away from the country. It’s pathetic! May God help the nation of The Gambia.

Ebrima Trawally

Berlin, Germany