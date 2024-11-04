UDP concerned about Independence Stadium

- Advertisement -

The United Democratic Party (UDP) is seriously concerned about the state of the Independence Stadium and shares the frustrations of the Scorpions, Scorpion fans and all Gambians. Its utter failure of leadership that the Gambia’s football team can not play their home matches in The Gambia,

The Gambia Government has spent millions of taxpayers’ funds to renovate the stadium and to date the job is still unfinished.

The Minister of Youths and Sports, informed Gambian taxpayers that the first phase of the renovation work at the stadium costed D130 million, and the second phase costed D153 million, totaling D283, 000.00.

Despite spending huge amounts of taxpayer money the Independence Stadium still does not meet the standard necessary for hosting Category 3 CAF or FIFA matches.

This scandalous spending on the renovation of the Independence Stadium at a time of youth unemployment crisis and rising costs of living is not acceptable and someone must be held responsible.

It is a great shame for The Gambia not to be able to host its home matches for several years now. The Gambians need answers, and all those responsible for this mess must be sanctioned. In a serious nation, such incompetence, negligence, and wasteful spending cannot go on without consequences. Most Gambians expect President Barrow and his government to fulfill the aspirations and rise to the expectations of the people, particularly the youths of our country.

