Sonko’s lawyer says he is ‘kidnapped by more than 500 armed police officers’

Ciré Clédor Ly, a lawyer for the convicted opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, has alerted the international community and religious leaders in Senegal about the plight of his client.

Mr Ly stated yesterday: “Ousmane Sonko is kidnapped by more than 500 armed police officers equipped with combat vehicles and ready for mass destruction in his home in Cité Keur Gorgui. He has been prevented from any contact with his lawyers by the political authorities acting in an arbitrary and illegally manifest manner.”

Mr Ly said the Senegalese authorities should immediately allow Mr Sonko’s lawyers gain access to him so that they can “exercise their professional obligations in complete freedom and independence”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sonko has been held in a virtual house arrest since his conviction and sentencing last Thursday.

Leral.net