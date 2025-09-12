Speaker Jatta voices frustration over NAMs leaving during session

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, has expressed his frustration during yesterday’s session over the frequent departure of parliamentarians, which often led to a lack of quorum, hindering the assembly’s proceedings.

Speaker Jatta lamented that the rest of the parliamentarians are unable to perform their duties due to the absence of others.

He lamented: “It’s not fair, I think we have to find a way out for those who sent us here to know those who have been holding us at ransom.”

He instructed the table office to meticulously record the presence of members, noting those who leave during sessions.

Furthermore, Speaker Jatta warned that the assembly would begin to publicly identify those responsible for the disruptions.

“Next time we will begin to put on record and shame those who are holding us at ransom,” he warned.

Member for Sabach Sanjal, Babou Ceesay, echoed similar sentiment, highlighting the practice of some members signing the attendance list and then leaving, which he deemed unfair, suggesting a need for a different approach.

“Most of the time the reason why we face this is, most will come, sign the attendance list and go which is not fair. I believe we should be using another strategy,” he added.