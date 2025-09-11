Derbies in Italy and England, a battle between two Reals in Spain: don’t miss the top matches of the week!

- Advertisement -

Derby d’Italia

The Serie A round 3 will give us a clash between two of the Scudetto contenders, Juventus and Inter. At the start of the season, the Bianconeri haven’t lost any points yet, and have also had two clean sheets in the matches against Parma and Genoa.

The Nerazzurri began the Serie A season with two games that were completely different in terms of content and result. First, Il Biscione beat Torino 5-0, and then suffered an unfortunate defeat to Udinese in front of their home fans (1-2).

Matches between these clubs are always fiercely contested, but it’s also worth noting the importance of the upcoming game in terms of the title race. Cristian Chivu’s side need to redeem themselves after the defeat in the previous round and catch up with the leaders, while Juventus have to prove their ambition and readiness to fight for the trophy.

Odds: Juventus win – 2.845, Inter win – 2.983, draw – 3.09

Manchester derby

The Citizens keep experiencing challenging times. Pep Guardiola’s team fluctuates from game to game, alternating between fantastic performances and disappointing results, and after three rounds, they’re in 13th place in the Premier League. The injuries of Mateo Kovačić, Rayan Cherki and Omar Marmoush don’t add to the optimism. On the positive side, the summer newcomer Tijjani Reijnders has fitted into the team perfectly, and Erling Haaland is finally back to his best form.

In the previous EPL round, Manchester United secured their first win of the season, beating Burnley 3-2. Before that, the Red Devils had become the subject of Internet memes due to their epic cup defeat against Grimsby Town, a team from the fourth tier of English football. Head coach Ruben Amorim’s position continues to wobble, and one can’t help but feel sympathy for the Portuguese manager. Manchester United create many scoring opportunities and deserve better, but football isn’t always fair.

The derby at the Etihad promises to be a truly unpredictable and emotional spectacle. The bitter rivals have something to prove both to their fans and to themselves.

Odds: Man City win – 1.714, Man Utd win – 4.815, draw – 4.26

Real Madrid to visit another Real

The Meringues have picked up excellent momentum, winning three games in a row. Team coach Xabi Alonso has worked on Los Blancos’ combination play, which has led to them controlling the ball more and breaking down their opponents’ defense more effectively. Young Turkish talent Arda Güler has found his place in the midfield, Álvaro Carreras has strengthened the left wing of Madrid’s defense, and Kylian Mbappé is unstoppable in attack.

It will be very difficult for the Basques to fight against today’s Madrid, considering that Real Sociedad aren’t in their best shape and haven’t won a single match in La Liga yet. In such circumstances, the support of their home fans will be very important for the White and Blues.

Odds: Real Sociedad win – 5.42, Real Madrid win – 1.679, draw – 4.245

