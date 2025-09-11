- Advertisement -

Gambia Interantional Yankuba Minteh of Brighton has been named by Yahoo Sports as one of the fastest players in the premier league’s opening weeks.

In its reflection of the opening week of the EPL, just before the current first international break of the season, Yahoo Sports assessed the premier league’s early pacesetter in terms of goal scoring as well as its fastest players.

Erling Haaland leads the early running for the Golden Boot, while a revitalised Jack Grealish tops the Playmaker standings after a good start at Everton. But who have been the league’s paciest players in the opening weeks?

The five fastest players in the Premier League in the 2025/26 season so far.

5. Anthony Elanga – Newcastle United (36.0 km/h)

Anthony Elanga recorded the third-fastest speed in the Premier League last season and has picked up where he left off.

The Swedish speedster made the move from Nottingham Forest to Newcastle in a £55m deal in the summer, where his threat in transition will offer a new weapon to Eddie Howe’s side.

4. Yankuba Minteh – Brighton & Hove Albion (36.1 km/h)

Brighton have found form in recent weeks, following a 6-0 Carabao Cup thrashing of Oxford with an upset win over Manchester City in the Premier League. Yankuba Minteh has built on an impressive pre-season with some electric early displays.

3. Daniel James – Leeds United (36.1 km/h)

Daniel James has returned to the Premier League this season, following Leeds United’s promotion back into the top tier. The Welshman’s pace has been a huge threat for some time and his ability to break quickly will benefit Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted side.

2. Bryan Mbeumo – Manchester United (36.3 km/h)

Bryan Mbeumo also featured in last season’s five-fastest Premier League players and has clocked the second-quickest time over the opening three gameweeks. The Cameroonian joined Manchester United from Brentford this summer, where he will be tasked with improving the athleticism and goal threat of Ruben Amorim’s side.

1. Jackson Tchatchoua – Wolves (37.3 km/h)

A new arrival on these shores, Jackson Tchatchoua signed for Wolves from Hellas Verona in the summer window.

The Belgian-born Cameroon international has featured for just 118 minutes in the league to date, but has already shown his speed. He has posted comfortably the quickest top-speed in the Premier League in 2025/26, at 37.3 km/h.

Wolves will hope the 23-year-old is the perfect replacement for Nelson Semedo at wing-back.

Yahoo Sports