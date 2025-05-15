Speaker rebukes Touma for saying protesters more honourable than NAMs

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

National Assembly Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta was not impressed with Fatoumatta Njai (Touma) of Banjul South who yesterday said the youths who staged protest marches over the sale of assets seized from former president Jammeh are more honourable than National Assembly Members.

Touma said the youths have done what the NAMs failed to do.

- Advertisement -

“I am glad to identify and thank the youths. I will call you honourable youths because you are more honourable than us, lawmakers,” Touma said, before being interrupted by Speaker Jatta.

“If you want to thank them, go ahead, but don’t tell them they are more honourable than us. You can only speak of yourself, not all of us” Speaker Jatta told Touma.

However, Touma insisted and when the Speaker interjected again, she reminded him that the argument is consuming the time allocated to her.

- Advertisement -

“Sit down. Don’t argue with me. I will not let you go until you clear this point,” Speaker Jatta insisted.

Touma continued to commend the young men and women who came out demanding accountability and justice, something, she said, the Assembly has not been able to achieve all these years.