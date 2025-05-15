NaNa boss tells Nafa beneficiaries to invest wisely

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Malang N Fofana, the executive director of the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) has urged the Nafa beneficiaries to invest the cash transfer wisely.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a recent training in Kurau village, URR Sandu District designed for The Gambia RISE Project community structures on the Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) tools and materials.

The Gambia Resilience Inclusive and Equity (RISE) project is jointly funded by the World Bank and the government.

The five-year multi-sectoral project aims to improve Gambia’s protection and utilisation of its human capital by improving education quality and access to employment opportunities, and expanding social protection for the most vulnerable.

It also focuses on boosting foundational learning in early childhood education, expanding access to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) aligned with labour market demands, and enhancing income-generating opportunities for the poor and vulnerable households.

“What we expect from the beneficiaries, particularly the Nafa beneficiaries is to invest in meaningful income generating adventures because the cash transfer will stop at some point. But if you invest into something that can give you regular income that will continue,” Mr Fofana said.

He said NaNa is committed to ensuring that people are informed and educated.

“The IPC training modules include the basic project information, maternal and child nutrition, positive playful parenting, gender-based violence, early child development, entrepreneurship and financial literacy, agriculture and climate change.”