VP Jallow lauds QC’s humanitarian efforts

Vice President of The Gambia, Mohammed BS Jallow, has praised Qatar Charity (QC) for its significant efforts in empowering communities and fostering economic development in the country.

This was stated during his speech at an official ceremony organised by Qatar Charity under his patronage to launch the Empowerment and Economic Development Project to Support of The Gambia 2025. The event was attended by Acting Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in The Gambia HE Saad Ali Jabara, and Sanna Dahaba, executive director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), as well as representatives from international organisations, UN agencies, and civil society institutions.

The year-long project, with a budget of about $1.5 million, aims to uplift vulnerable communities through job creation and improved access to essential services. It supports vital sectors such as education, healthcare, food security, and economic empowerment, with a focus on disaster-affected areas.

The project will be implemented in collaboration with civil society organisations and NADMA. This partnership was formalised through a cooperation agreement signed by the partners during the ceremony, ensuring the project’s goals are achieved effectively and sustainably.

This project involves distributing equipment and devices in two phases. The first phase includes 1,200 blood pressure monitors, 2,900 individual water purifiers, 300 family water purifiers, 1,000 school desks, 200 sewing machines, 900 solar-powered lamps, 900 kitchen utensil sets, 100 electronic wheelchairs, 600 manual wheelchairs, chairs, and 200 tents.

The second phase, set to begin in June 2025, will focus on creating job opportunities for youth and supporting women’s cooperatives. It will include distributing 130 tricycles for goods transport, 130 passenger tuk-tuks, and 100 grain mills.

In his keynote address, Vice President Jallow stated that this support comes at a most critical time, as The Gambia continues to recover from recent disasters that have deeply impacted vulnerable communities. He further noted that the programme’s goals align perfectly with the national development agenda and contribute meaningfully to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also commended the strong partnership between Qatar Charity and NDMA, which operates under his office, highlighting its positive impact over the years.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President, the Government, and the people of The Gambia,” Vice President Jallow said, “we extend our sincere gratitude to Qatar Charity for this timely and generous intervention.”

Sanna Dahaba, executive director of the NDMA, hailed the launch as a “historic milestone” that underscores a long-standing and fruitful collaboration.“This partnership has been a cornerstone in humanitarian assistance for years,” Dahaba said. “Each year, Qatar Charity reaches out to NDMA, providing food and non-food items to alleviate the suffering of disaster-affected households across the country.”

Mustafa Essatte director of Qatar Charity’ Gambia Branch, said, “This project is a gift to The Gambia as an expression of the deep relationship that binds the two countries.” He expressed profound gratitude to the Vice President of The Gambia for attending and patronising the launch ceremony of the project. He also thanked the generous people of Qatar and the project partners for their continued support in implementing such initiatives.