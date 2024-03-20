SPORT HISTORY: TOP ATHLETE AWA JENG

- Advertisement -

By Tijan Massaneh Ceesay

Awa Jeng is the female version of Bye Malleh Wadda in terms of sports versatility. She was multi-talented and voraciously hungry for success.

Graduating from Banjul’s Albion Primary School where she established herself as a prolific track and field athlete, Awa Jeng instantaneously ascended to stardom in basketball when handed a place in her new school Saint Joseph’s basketball team from form one.

She was the ferocious point guard for the team and her rivals in both The Gambia and Senegal marvelled at her talent.

In the national basketball association league, she was the point guard for Saints Basketball Club helping the team to many championships.

She had great ball handling skills and was fast like lightning. She led Saints to the only Gambian victory in the short lived Senegambian Confederations Cup when Saints destroyed Functionaire Basketball Club of Dakar in Banjul in 1984 and she won the MVP award.

In athletics, Awa Jeng ran the sprints 100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100 relay and was both a good high and long jumper, often winning gold in all events.

Along the way she squashed national records and was the first Gambian girl to pick medals at the first Zone Two Junior track and field championship held in The Gambia in 1985. Back in the 1980s there was no female soccer in The Gambia, but one known female soccer player and star was Awa Jeng.

Thanks for the memories, Peecha Mi. You always remain the greatest female athlete in Gambian history.