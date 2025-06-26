spot_img
SPORTS MINISTER ASKS SUBJECTS TO TAKE NATIONAL DUTY SERIOUSLY

The Minister of Youth & Sports Bakary Badjie, has issued a clarion call for action during deliberations at the ongoing Senior Management Team (SMT) meeting of heads of institutions under his ministry.
The minister reminded his team of the weight of their collective responsibility.
“Let us never forget why we are here. Our mandate is clear to all of us. It is to serve the youth, uplift sports, and build a future where every young Gambian finds purpose and pride,” Badjie told his staff.
The quarterly SMT meeting serves as a high-level platform for strategic dialogue, performance review, and alignment of institutional priorities towards youth empowerment and sports development across The Gambia. Directors from the National Sports Counicl, the National Youth Council, President’s Award Scheme, National Youth Service Scheme, The Independence Stadium, National Enterprise Development Initiative, The Gambia Shonghai Initiative among others attended. Also present were senior staff of the ministry.

