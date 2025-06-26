Aliou Goloko joins race for president of Senegalese football federation

- Advertisement -

By Nuhu Adams

Aliou Goloko, a football journalist and consultant, has officially entered the race for the presidency of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), unveiling an ambitious and inclusive vision to transform football in the country.

Unveiling his vision he called “Statement of Faith,” Goloko hopes to leverage his more than 30-year journey in football, calling the sport his “Personal Legend” – a reference to Paulo Coelho’s metaphor for one’s life purpose. He described football as a powerful tool for unity, resilience, patriotism, and social transformation.

A key pillar of Goloko’s campaign is a comprehensive four-year development strategy to modernise Senegal’s football infrastructure.

This includes overhauling current facilities and building new stadiums and pitches nationwide to make the game more accessible at the grassroots level.

Goloko places strong emphasis on youth development. His plan involves enhancing football academies, adopting cutting-edge training methods, and expanding opportunities for young talent.

He is also a vocal advocate for women’s football, pledging to create strong national leagues and provide the necessary resources to support female athletes.

Transparency, integrity, and good governance are central themes in Goloko’s campaign.

He promises to establish robust oversight mechanisms, promote fair play, and encourage international collaboration and innovation to uplift Senegalese football.

Calling for unity, Goloko invites all stakeholders to support his “Breakthrough Project for the Renewal of Senegalese Football” – a collective effort aimed at positioning Senegal as a dominant force in African and global football.

Meanwhile incumbent president Augustine Senghore had also announced he will seek another term. He has been at the helms since 2009. Other aspirants are Sheikh Seck and Ablaye Fall. The elections would be held on August 25.

