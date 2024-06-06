SPORTS MINISTER UPDATES MEDIA ON PROGRAMMES

- Advertisement -

The minister of sports, Bakary Badjie, yesterday addressed a joint government press conference organised by the Ministry of Information and gave updates on the activities of his ministry.

The minister listed the many interventions and activities of the ministry including the ongoing renovation and remodeling of the Independence Stadium and the substantial financial support extended to various youth and sports associations in throughout 2024.

Key allocations

1. Gambia Handball Association’s participation in a championship in Mauritania was supported with an allocation D2 million.

2. Gambia National Paralympic Committee was supported with an allocation of D1.5M ahead of Paralympics Games in France, from August 25th to September 8th, this summer.

3. Gambia Judo Association was granted D622,500.00 for their participation in the World Championships Seniors in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E in May.

4. Thirteen Gambian delegates attending the Youth African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Fellowship in Ghana in May, have received D195,000.00 to support their participation.

5. The Gambia Male Volleyball Association took part in the multiple World Pro Tour Events in China, including Pingtan in May as well as the final Olympic Qualification round for Africa with an allocation of D1,752,300.00.

6. The Ministry has allocated D7 million to the GNOC for The Gambia’s participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled from July 23rd to August 12th, 2024.

7. The Norway Cup Under 16 Team managed by The Tijan Jaiteh Foundation has been granted D1.5 million to cover airfare for The Gambia’s Under 16 team to participate in the Norway Cup, where they will defend their Under 15 trophy won last year.

8. Football World Cup Qualifiers: An estimated cost of D22,573,990.18 has been allocated to the GFF for matches against Seychelles in Morocco and Gabon in Franceville this month to ensure the team is well-prepared for these crucial qualifiers.

9. Gambia Amputee Football Association was allocated 2.6 million dalasis during their recent participation in the African championship in Cairo, Egypt

10. National Enterprise Development Initiative provides financial support in loans and grants to youths eligible youths.

According to Minster Badjie this comprehensive support package from the Government of The Gambia, through MoYS underscores the government’s commitment to advancing sports development in the country. ”The financial backing provided will enable Gambian youth, athletes, and teams to excel on the international stage, bringing honour and recognition to the nation,” the minster said.