Minteh could be joined by Feyernood teammate at Newcastle

Yankuba Minteh is going to be with Newcastle United this summer, and there is a chance he could be joined by one of Feyenoord teammates.

The 19-year-old winger has spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Feyenoord, and was outstanding in Rotterdam.

Yankuba Minteh is now set to be part of Newcastle United’s pre-season preparations, with Eddie Howe ready to have a closer look at a winger who lit up the Eredivisie.

But could Minteh be followed to St James’ Park by a man who he has called captain on numerous occasions this season

Potentially, as Newcastle United have been linked with signing Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida

That is according to Dutch outlet AD, who claim that Newcastle United are one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old. The other clubs listed are Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

AD claim that Geertruida will leave Feyenoord this summer, having failed to agree a contract extension. His current deal expires in 2025, and he will be available for less than £28million – which is how much he nearly cost RB Leipzig last summer.