Sports minister urged to hold GFF accountable 

By Arret Jatta

Members of the National Assembly Select Committee on youth and sports have urged Sports Minister Bakary Badjie to hold the Gambia Football Federation GFF to account over its operations and infrastructure projects, among others.

Minister Badjie, accompanied by senior officials of satellite institutions under his ministry, was at the Assembly to clarify concerns regarding the ministry’s operational performance as well as provide a detailed report on the execution of its quarterly budget for the period (January 1 to March 31).

During the engagements, the National Assembly Member for Janjanbureh Omar Jammeh, told the minister to help facilitate a consultation with GFF on infrastructural development

“Looking at the gap in our football sector, we think there is a need to engage GFF to be chipping in and complementing government efforts in football development. If the Senegalese Football Federation is doing it, why not the GFF,” Hon Jammeh said.

The Janjanbureh NAM also alleged that there is a lot of things going wrong within the GFF and they cannot be silent about it until a problem arises.

“For example, the GFF has been going against its own laws by not ensuring that congresses and AGMs are held regularly at regional levels,” he said.

He therefore urged the ministry to facilitate an engagement between them and GFF so that matters arising can be discussed.

“Because what we are seeing is that they are sabotaging the government and your ministry,” he told the minister.

In response, Minister Badjie agreed that every institution in the Gambia is subject to the laws of the country, whether private or government and this includes the GFF.

“However, I am not sure of the possibility of the GFF coming to the Assembly for an engagement with NAMs. As a ministry we should be able to respond to questions on their behalf but when it comes to allegations of irregularities, we have to have formal complaints or petitions. That is the only way the National Sports Council can take it up and address it as much as they can,” the minister explained.

Minister Badjie also informed NAMs that the new sports bill coming to the Assembly will address a lot of issues.