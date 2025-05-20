AMIE BENSOUDA THREATENS D144M SUIT AGAINST KURANG

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Antouman AB Gaye and Co, acting on behalf of renowned Gambian lawyer and former lead counsel of the Janneh Commission, Amie Bensouda, has served a former executive secretary of the commission, Alhaji Mamadi Kurang, with a cease and desist notice to refrain from defamatory statements against their client or face a D144M suit.

According to the letter seen by The Standard, Kurang is accused of making defamatory statements against Madam Bensouda on matters relating to the work of the commission.

The lawyers further argued that these comments and allegations have the potential of harming the good national and international reputation of their client and therefore demand the following from Mr Kurang: immediately cease and desist from making or disseminating any further defamatory statements concerning Mrs Bensouda; permanently remove any existing defamatory statements from his social media accounts, blogs, or other public platforms; publish a full and unequivocal retraction and apology in terms to be agreed with the lawyers in advance and confirm in writing within seven (7) days of the date of this letter his intention to comply with the above demands..

Bensouda’s lawyers also informed Mr Kurang that he has seven days from the date of the notice to comply with the demands outlined above, failing which, legal proceedings will be commenced without further notice with their client to seek injunctive relief, general and aggravated damages for defamation and malicious falsehood in the sum of D144,000,000 (One hundred and forty four million dalasis).

The lawyers said they have also instructed legal counsel in London, England, with respect to proceedings against Meta Platforms, Inc, in respect of the defamatory content published on Kurang’s account and from third-party accounts amplifying his statements.

“Meta has been formally placed on notice, and further statutory remedies are being actively pursued in connection with the said content published and propagated by you. This letter is written without prejudice to our client’s rights and remedies, all of which are hereby expressly reserved,” Bensouda’s lawyers told Kurang.