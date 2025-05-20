Cameroon legend Kundé remembered

- Advertisement -

The Cameroonian Football Federation, described the sudden passing of legend Emmanuel Kundé as a significant loss for Cameroonian football. Kundé died on Friday May 16. He was 68.

Biography

Emmanuel Jérôme Kundé was a Cameroonian professional footballer who played as a defender. He spent the majority of his professional career playing for Canon Yaoundé. He was also a member of the Cameroon national team at the World Cups of 1982 and 1990 and won the 1984 and 1988 Africa Nations Cups.

Kundé scored the winning goal in the 1988 Africa Nations Cup final against Nigeria with a penalty kick. Two years later, in the 1990 World Cup quarterfinal match against England, he scored to equalise the score 1–1, again via a penalty kick. He also took part in 1992 African Nations Cup while playing for Olympic Mvolyé.

Early life and club career

Kundé was born in Ndom, French Cameroon. He began his football career with Mbankomo Club (1973–1975), followed by a stint at Tempête de Nanga-Eboko (1975–1977). He later joined Canon Yaoundé, where he played from (1977 –1987). While at the club, he won several domestic championships and was part of the team that reached the final of the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1984.

International career

Kundé was a member of the Cameroon national team, earning 102 international caps and scoring 17 goals between 1979 and 1992. He participated in three editions of the African Nations Cups, winning the tournament in 1984 and 1988, and finishing as runner-up in 1986.

He also featured in the 1982 and 1990 FIFA World Cups. At the 1990 tournament, he notably scored a penalty in the quarter-final against England.

Coaching career

Following his retirement from professional football, Kundé transitioned into coaching. He managed several Cameroonian clubs, including Canon Yaoundé and Union Douala, and has held various technical positions within the national team structure.