REAL TAKES COMMANDING LEAD IN GFF LEAGUE

With six matches to go, champions Real de Banjul has taken a commanding lead in the GFF title race, sitting comfortably at 10 points clear of the pack, with only a few results to confirm successful title defence.

At the close of Week 24, Real has a total of 48 points, while its closest rival in the standings is Hart FC, with 38 points.

Then comes Fortune FC, one time surprised a champion who seems to be chasing another title dream. They sit at a close 37 points behind Harts but with two games in hand. Veterans Hawks are in fourth place only by a goal difference as they too have 37 points.

Brikama United comes next, followed by cousins Bombada, at 36 and 32 points respectively, with Brikama having a game in hand.

Towards relegation are veterans GAF who are only a place above Marimo FC who are rooted at bottom place with only 21 points to show so far this season. The soldiers though have a game in hand.