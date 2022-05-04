28.2 C
Sports

Assan and Zurich win Swiss league

36
ASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Ending a 13-year wait for a league title, Zurich was crowned champion of Switzerland by winning 2-0 at second-place Basel on Sunday.

Zurich got goals late in the first half from Gambia forward Assan Ceesay and Serbian defender Nikola Boranija?evi? to move 16 points clear of Basel with four rounds left.

Zurich’s first title since 2009 ended a four-year run by Young Boys and came in coach André Breitenreiter’s first season in Swiss soccer. He previously coached in Germany, including at Schalke and Hannover.

It was a third league title with Zurich for 36-year-old midfielder Blerim D?email. The Switzerland veteran returned to his boyhood club last season after more than 13 years away playing in England, Italy, Turkey and in MLS with then Montreal Impact.

Zurich will enter the Champions League likely in the second qualifying round that starts July 19.

