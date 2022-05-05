BADOU JACK IN TALKS TO RETURN TO RING

- Advertisement -

Two-division world champion Badou Jack will prepare to make one more run at championship gold with his sights set on a cruiserweight title as he returns to action on Saturday, May 14 .

“My goal is to cement my legacy and capture a world title in a third weight class,” said Jack, a longtime protégé of Floyd Mayweather throughout his championship run.

Jack will take on Hany “Egyptian Hurricane” Atiyo leading up to the main event showdown that will see legendary boxing Hall of Famer and “TBE – The Best Ever” Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition matchup against undefeated “Dangerous” Don Moore.

- Advertisement -

“Any fight that Floyd Mayweather is involved with will be historic,” said Jack. “Floyd always looks out for me and I’m always appreciative of everything that he has done for my career. This will be yet another unforgettable event and I am proud to be on the card.”

Born in Sweden to a father of Gambian-descent, Jack represented Gambia in the 2008 Olympic games before setting out on his title-winning career. Throughout his career, Jack has made Dubai a second home, promoting a fight in the country while also doing humanitarian work in the Middle East. Jack previously fought in Dubai in his last outing, knocking out Samuel Crossed in November 2021.

“Dubai is my second home, I love being out here,” said Jack. “This will be my second fight in Dubai and my fanbase here is always so supportive. Badou Jack Promotions promoted our first fight here in 2019 and the boxing scene is growing more and more each month here. Our work with the Badou Jack Foundation is also ongoing in the region, through Jordan, Syria, Gambia, refugee camps and orphanages, we are taking on a mission to give children across the globe a fighting chance in life.”

- Advertisement -

After winning world titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight, including competing in multiple Fight of the Years contenders against the likes of Jame DeGale, Adonis Stevenson and Jean Pascal, Jack now has his sights set on moving up to the 200-pound weight limit to capture a title there. Jack has held his entire training camp in Dubai, continuing his efforts to support the sport in the region.

“Training camp has been going great with my whole team out in Dubai,” said Jack. “We’re always very comfortable being here. It’s really an easy process having camp here. My head coach Johnathon Banks has situated all of the sparring I’ve been getting, so I feel great and will definitely be at 100% on fight night.”

Jack will take on an Egyptian native who now resides in Dubai in Atiyo, who stands over 6’2” and who has fought at cruiserweight since 2014. For Jack, he feels confident at the new weight class and plans to make a dominant statement against Atiyo.

“I feel like I have much more energy and strength being at this weight,” said Jack. “This is the best I’ve ever felt in my career. I don’t know much about Atiyo other than that he’s a natural cruiserweight. Regardless of who is in front of me, it’s going to be the same result on May 14. I’m leaving the ring with my hand raised.”

boxingscene.com