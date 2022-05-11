Bayern Munich interested in signing Sadio Mane this summer

- Advertisement -

While there has been no official dialogue between the two clubs, Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met the 30-year-old’s agent over the weekend.

The Senegal international is under contract until 2023, but talks over a possible new deal have been difficult and reports suggest Mane is unhappy Mohamed Salah’s contract talks have taken priority at Anfield.

Mane has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this term, scoring 21 goals.

The forward has previously been linked with a move away from Anfield, with speculation surrounding his Liverpool future sparking interest from Real Madrid prior to signing fresh terms on Merseyside back in November 2019.

After the 2-2 draw against Stuttgart on Sunday evening, Salihamidzic said when asked whether there would be a big-name transfer at Bayern: “Let yourself be surprised.

“We have to see what is possible and what is not. We have creative ideas.”