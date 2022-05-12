GFF REMOVES 2 SENIOR COMMITTEE MEMBERS, DENIES

- Advertisement -

A respected retired referee and secretary general of the GFF Referees Committee, Haruna Cham and Salifu Touray another retired Fifa referee working as member of the GFF security committee, have both had their membership terminated with immediate effect.

A letter terminating their roles in the GFF signed by Secretary General Lamin Jassey thanked them for their services but gave no further details or reasons.

However, commentators and football followers supporting opposition GFF presidential aspirant Sadibou Kamaso said the removal of the duo is politically motivated because they have been suspected to be sympathetic to the Kamaso Campaign. ”The terminations in a space of a week by the Kaba Bajo-led executive is a desperate move and a demonstration of their frustration over the spate of cross carpeting of stakeholders to the Kamaso Campaign,” one commentator wrote in a Facebook analysis.

The Standard contacted Secretary General Lamin Jassey who said as far as he is concerned, there is no political reasons behind the removal of the two men.” The appointment and removal of persons in the GFF standing committees is the prerogative of the president of the Federation who can decide to keep or remove anyone in these committees,” he said.