Friday, June 10, 2022
GNOC to celebrate International Olympic Day in grand style

Press release

The Gambia National Olympic Committee is gearing up for a mega celebration marking the 74th international Olympic Day, on June 23rd, in collaboration with Taf City.
Based on the three pillars Move, Learn, and Discover, National Olympic Committees around the world will be organising sports, educational, and or cultural activities.
The Gambia National Olympic Committee plans to launch mass sports events targeting several sports to facilitate access to sport for all across all regions in close collaboration with regional governors in a 5-day mega sports jamboree.
The activities will climax on June 23rd at Taf City in Gunjur, where a ceremony will be held to recognise all participants and award merits to winners of various categories. The event will be graced by the President of GNOC Ms. Beatrice Allen, CEO of Taf Mustapha Njie, Governor of West Coast Region Lamin Sanneh, and other dignitaries.

