NSC welcomes Minister Badjie back

The National Sports Council NSC yesterday sent a hearty congratulations to the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie who was reappointed in yesterday’s cabinet shake up. In a message posted on its Facebook Page the NSC commented: “We congratulate Minister Badjie on his reappointment as Minister of Sports.

The NSC is one of the technical arms of the Ministry of sports which regulates all sports in the country. Meanwhile many sports enthusiasts have also joined in sending congratulations to the minister who have won great admiration for his affable conduct and dealings with the fraternity. However, most commentators also urged him to tackle the embarrassing state of the national stadium which cannot host top level international competitions.