Despite a malicious campaign by Algeria to stain him, Gambian referee Bakary Gassama continues to enjoy the confidence and trust of the continent football governing body Caf and by extension Fifa.

On Friday, Papa was picked as the central referee for the all-important CAF Confederations Cup semi-final between South African giant club Orlando Pirates and Libyan club Al Ahli in Tripoli.

The game will be played on May 15th.

Source: Ade Divine