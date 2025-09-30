Star FM/TV CEO Karaga honored by Soninkara community in US

- Advertisement -

At a joyful ceremony held at Benjamin Franklin Elementary Public School in the Bronx New York, Alpha Karaga, the CEO of Star TV, was honored for his contributions to the Soninkara community.

The event, organised in collaboration with the New York City Council,and led by Dr. Musu Kebbeh Drammeh, highlighted the impact of Karaga’s work within the Soninkara community.

The award was presented by Gambian businessman Muhamadou Waggeh, who spoke highly of Karaga’s hard work and emphasised the significance of the recognition. “This award is not given lightly,” Waggeh stated, saluting Karaga for his compassion and humanity while acknowledging past awardees of the honor.

Businesswoman Rokia Tambadou also took the stage, describing Karaga as a beacon of inspiration within the Soninkara community. She emotionally reflected: “Whenever I see him, I am reminded of my father, Kisima Tambadou, who is his friend.”

Additional speakers, including Wasa Touray, praised Karaga for his dedication, integrity and work ethic. They also extended their gratitude to Dr. Musu Kebbeh Drammeh for her role in recognising Karaga’s significant achievements.

Dr Musu Kebbeh Drammeh, who organised the event, expressed her heartfelt appreciation: “I thank every single person who helped me achieve this dream of making the Soninke language taught in the most powerful country in the world, the USA. Congratulations on this Soninke Day.” She applauded the entire PS 55 team, particularly highlighting the contributions of Principal Thores, Fatou Gakou the first teacher to initiate Soninke teaching in the U.S. and Mama Diaby for championing Soninke culture globally.

In a touching moment, Dr. Kebbeh Drammeh also acknowledged Alpha Karaga for his pride in the Soninkara heritage and Mamadou Diabaté, a griot dedicated to preserving and sharing Soninkara civilization.

Upon receiving the award, CEO Karaga expressed his gratitude with a bright smile, stating, “Thank you so much. I’m very happy to receive this award.” His acceptance embodied the spirit of community recognition, honoring his tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to uplifting the Soninkara people.