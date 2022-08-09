State intends to oppose bail for Sainabou Mbye

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Senior State Counsel M.B.Sowe has indicated that the State intends to oppose the granting of bail to Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kibili Dambelly in the criminal trial in which the trio are charged with manslaughter.

Sowe made this revelation last Friday, 5th August, 2022 before the High Court presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh. He told the court that the state was served with the processes for bail application for the accused persons on Thursday, the 4th August, 2022 and that the state was still within time to file an affidavit in opposition.

Counsel Sowe further informed the court that the state sternly opposes the bail application and craves the court’s indulgence to enable them file affidavit in opposition before the end of day last Friday.

Counsel Sowe urged the court to permit counsel to counsel service so as to enable the court hear the matter on the 9th August, 2022.

In a short ruling, the trial Judge permitted the state to file their affidavit in opposition either that Friday or before the 9th August, 2022 via counsel to counsel and to ensure that the processes filed and served from counsel to counsel be made available in the court file before the hearing of the bail application.

Meanwhile, Justice Jaiteh indicated that he would be out of the jurisdiction and cannot hear the bail application and would return the file for the bail application to the Chief Justice for re-assignment to the vacation judge, Justice Sidi Jobarteh.