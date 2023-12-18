‘State ready to compensate AKI victims’ parents’

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Lawyer Binga D of the Attorney General’s Chambers has informed the court that the state is ready to compensate the parents of the AKI victims.

He made this pronouncement on Friday when the matter came up before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

- Advertisement -

Binga D further told the court that the state had consultation with the plaintiffs’ counsel and made significant progress in the issue of compensating the plaintiffs.

He promised the court that on the next adjourned date, state will come out with a definite position.

The lawyer for the affected families, Yasin Senghore, confirmed they had a meeting with the Attorney General with the view to settling the matter out of court.

- Advertisement -

The judge had urged the parties to settle the matter out of court, notwithstanding that the case shall still proceed with hearing.

Lawyer Senghore informed the court that the plaintiffs have been contacted by a lawyer in India who has promised to get back to them with updates on the issue of service on Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd based in India.

The matter was adjourned to 31 January, 2024.